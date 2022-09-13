Queen Elizabeth is back at Buckingham Palace for one last time. The late monarch's coffin was flown from Scotland to England on Tuesday as the 10-days of mourning period continues for the royal family. King Charles III, King Charles III, The Queen Consort, Prince William, Prince Harry and their wives, Princess Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, were on location to greet the coffin on arrival.

