Prince Philip has died, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Friday. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.” Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years. He retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appeared in public following his retirement.

