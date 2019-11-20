Queen Elizabeth And Prince Philip Aren’t Together For 72nd Wedding Anniversary For This Reason

Also available on the NBC app

The Queen and Prince Philip's 72nd wedding anniversary is here. But while the couple has achieved quite a relationship milestone, Elizabeth is currently in London while her husband is 110 miles away in Sandringham, per People. But why is the couple so far apart? The Queen has her royal duties while 98-year-old Philip retired from public life two years ago. Elizabeth spent Nov. 20, 2019 meeting with the ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic as well as the ambassador of Suriname.

