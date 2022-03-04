ATEEZ Dishes On Inspiration Behind ‘THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW’ (EXCLUSIVE)
CLIP 07/06/23
Main Content
The Queen is showing support for Ukraine. Queen Elizabeth donated to aid the people of Ukraine amid Russia's invasion, the Disasters Emergency Committee has revealed. "Many thanks to Her Majesty The Queen for continuing to support the Disasters Emergency Committee and for making a generous donation to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal," the Disasters Emergency Committee posted in a tweet on Thursday.