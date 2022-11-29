Queen Camilla hosted some fellow royals and famous advocates for a good cause. The 75-year-old monarch invited Queen Rania of Jordan and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark to her reception on Tuesday at Buckingham Palace for the United Nations' "16 Days of Activism" campaign. At the reception, which was to help raise awareness of violence against women and girls, Queen Camilla also welcomed Spice Girl alum Mel B, Zara McDermott and the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska, along with many others.

