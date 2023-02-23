Main Content

Quavo Shares Tribute To Takeoff In New Song ‘Greatness,’ Seemingly Confirms Migos Is Done

Quavo is celebrating his late Migos groupmate, Takeoff. The 31-year-old rapper paid tribute to his late nephew in a brand-new song titled “Greatness.” “Yeah, you made the greatest time with your life/ Right now, it’s greatness/ You pick the perfect time in the world, it’s right now/ That time is greatness,” he raps in the song. Takeoff was shot and killed last year at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. He was 28 years old. In the song, Quavo seemingly alludes that the rapping trio Migos can’t go on without his nephew.

