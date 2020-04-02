Also available on the NBC app

It isn't easy dating in quarantine, but after seeing Tori dance on the roof of her apartment building, Jeremy flew a drone to her with his number on it. The last time Access Hollywood spoke to the couple, they hadn't gone on a date yet. But now, Jeremy has found not one, but two creative ways to get some quality time with Tori while staying within social distancing guidelines. The pair give Access an update on their burgeoning romance.

Appearing: