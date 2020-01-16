'Punky Brewster' Star Soleil Moon Frye Tears Up Over Sequel News: 'I Am Deeply Humbled'

Also available on the NBC app

Punky power! A "Punky Brewster" follow-up series is officially happening, and star Soleil Moon Frye shared her gratitude in an emotional Instagram video. The actress couldn't hold back her tears over the news, telling fans that she is "deeply humbled" to honor the classic sitcom decades later. The updated "Punky Brewster" will revisit the beloved character as a single mom of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets a foster child who bears striking similarities to a young Punky. The 10-episode follow-up is expected to premiere later this year on NBC's streaming service Peacock, which launches in April.

