Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is the kind of big sister you want in your corner. The older sibling and guardian of fifteen-year-old Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson fiercely advocated for her sister after trolls apparently criticized the teen's appearance. “Alana is 15 now she likes the long lashes & long nails but that doesn’t make her 'ghetto, ratchet, poor, or grown,’” she wrote on Instagram. “She’s a beautiful soul who’s been through entirely [too] much for her age but still manages to give a person the shirt off her back when she may not have it to give. She [busts] her ass in school and keeps her grades up so who gives a damn If she wants to throw on lashes or long nails for the week,” she added.

