Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon chatted with Access Hollywood about what fans can expect to see in the upcoming episode of “Mama June: Road To Redemption.” The reality star reveals she had no idea how bad things had gotten for Mama June before her mom and Geno Doak decided to go to rehab. She also reveals how her sister, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson is doing. “Mama June: Road To Redemption” airs Fridays at 8/7c on WE tv.

