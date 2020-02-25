Also available on the nbc app

Fortune telling fraud, a practice designed to take huge sums of money from trusting victims, can lead to serious legal charges. One person investigating psychic scammers is Bob Nygaard, a retired New York police officer whose subjects have swindled victims out of up to $17 million dollars. Bob has recorded several of his investigations; during one sting, he posed as a man named John who sought help on his love life. Bob sat down with Access Hollywood to explain how these scams work.

