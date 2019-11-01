'Property Brothers' Star J.D. Scott Marries Annalee Belle In Halloween Wedding

Also available on the NBC app

J.D. Scott is officially off the market! Drew and Jonathan Scott's older brother tied the knot with fiancée Annalee Belle in a '50s-themed movie theater wedding on Halloween, People reports. The ceremony was held at a private home in Las Vegas, and the festive décor featured concession stands, a candy shop and a photo trailer. Before the couple exchanged vows in front of their 180 guests, the bride made her entrance on a black Belgian horse named Zena!

