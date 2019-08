Also available on the NBC app

J.D. Scott received love and support from his twin siblings, "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott, after opening up about his battle with a mysterious illness in an emotional video with fiancée Annalee Belle. The couple went into detail about the HGTV host's symptoms, revealing that he often couldn't leave the house or get out of bed for days. Find out more about his health struggle and recovery.

