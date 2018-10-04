'Property Brothers' Drew & Jonathan Scott Really Want To Host 'Saturday Night Live'

Also available on the NBC app

"Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have a lot on their plate with their HGTV shows, their new children's book, "Builder Brothers Big Plans," and their production company, but there's still one thing they'd love to accomplish – guest hosting "Saturday Night Live." The Scott Brothers also dish to Access about why they decided to write a children's book. And, Drew dishes on marrying Linda Phan. Plus, Jonathan explains why he's passed on "The Bachelor" three times.

Appearing: