Work hard, play hard! "Property Brothers" stars Drew and Jonathan Scott tell Access about plans for Drew's upcoming wedding, including the "off the hook" bachelor party that Jonathan and their older brother JD have in store for the groom. Plus, the twins tease what fans can expect from their playful sibling rivalry on the new season of "Brother Vs. Brother," premiering May 23 on HGTV.

