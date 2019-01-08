'Project Blue Book': Aidan Gillen & Michael Malarkey Team Up To Tackle The Unexplained In History's New Drama

Also available on the NBC app

"Game of Thrones" alum Aidan Gillen takes on the role of Dr. J. Allen Hynek, who agrees to team up with Air Force Captain Michael Quinn, played by "The Vampire Diaries'" Michael Malarkey, to investigate unidentified flying objects between 1952-1969. Watch as the actors discuss the new History series, about two very different men, working together to find answers to the unknown. "Project Blue Book," which draws from real case files, premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 10/9c on History.

