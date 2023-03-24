Main Content

Pro Skater Brooklinn Khoury Shuts Down Criticism Of Her Reconstructed Nose After Dog Attack

Brooklinn Khoury isn't here for negativity. The pro skater clapped back at criticism of her facial reconstruction more than two years after losing her upper lip and part of her nose in a dog attack. When one TikTok user said they thought Brooklinn's surgeons did a "rough" job, she posted a video response explaining why she "strongly" disagrees. "I literally could not breathe. This nose hole was completely shut. I had no cartilage in the tip or under at all," she said, adding that she thinks her new nose now "matches perfectly" with her face.

