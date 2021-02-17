Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is getting real about her most jaw-dropping style statement of all time and how it wasn't so easy to pull off! During an interview on Australia's "The Kyle and Jackie O Show," the actress explained that her incredible, 75-foot-long wedding veil, which still paled in comparison to the record-holder for the longest wedding veil of all time, didn’t exactly leave her neck feeling great. “I still had a cramp on my neck from that one that evening. But you know, if mine at 75 feet was so heavy, it was sewn onto my hair, then I could just imagine that woman's tulle!” Priyanka said of that bride’s accessory, which stretched the length of dozens of football fields.

