Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited the "Today" show on Tuesday to talk about her new film, "The Sky Is Pink," and reacted to her husband Nick Jonas joining "The Voice" as a coach for Season 18! The actress also revealed that she was so busy filming right before her wedding that Nick and her mom did most of the planning. Priyanka gushes over her hubby serenading her all the time!

