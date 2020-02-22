Also available on the NBC app

Priyanka Chopra is taking on a "Wild" new role. The superstar will play former commune leader and convicted bioterrorist Ma Anand Sheela in a new drama from Amazon Studios and director Barry Levinson, Deadline reports. Sheela was seen in the hit 2018 Netflix docuseries "Wild Wild Country," which depicted her time as personal secretary to guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh in the '80s. She pleaded guilty to attempted murder for her role in conspiring to poison multiple Oregon restaurants with salmonella amid a conflict with the local community after she and thousands of Rajneesh Movement followers built an ashram nearby. The plot is known as the largest bioterror attack in U.S. history.

Appearing: