The world has been introduced to a brand-new Jonas! Priyanka Chopra found the cutest way to wake her sleeping hubby Nick Jonas, letting a German Shepherd pup greet his new owner with a slew of cuddles and kisses in bed! Though the Jonas Brothers singer needed a few seconds to put together what was going on, he and his doggo obviously had an instant connection. Priyanka revealed that the surprise was an early wedding anniversary gift for Nick, and he shared that he hasn't "stopped smiling" since!

