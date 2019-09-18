Priyanka Chopra Surprised Nick Jonas For His Birthday Onstage and With An Epic Party!

Also available on the NBC app

Priyanka Chopra surprised her hubby Nick Jonas for his birthday in the sweetest way. The JoBro, whose 27th birthday was on Sept. 16, 2019, shared a video from a performance in a huge stadium. And in it his wifey gives him a rose, kisses and she sings happy birthday alongside Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas with a big cake. "The next day we played a sold out show in St. Paul where so many of you brought birthday signs and sang me happy birthday on stage," he wrote. "I can’t thank you all enough for the outpouring of love and birthday wishes. Means the world to have you all in my life. Here’s to 27!"

