Kim Kardashian Shows Off North West's Artistic Side With Bold Yeezy Sketches
Priyanka Chopra is hitting the town after welcoming her daughter, and it's for an event close to her heart. The 39-year-old actress stepped out on Wednesday to the Celebrate South Asian Excellence event in Los Angeles. This was her first appearance since she and husband Nick Jonas announced their baby's birth via surrogate in January. At the event, the star gave a powerful speech recognizing her South Asian peers and acknowledged that she hasn't stepped out much since her newborn's arrival.