Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner And Danielle Jonas Jam Out To Jonas Brothers' Grammy Performance

Also available on the NBC app

The Jonas Brothers had the support of their biggest fans — their wives — as they performed "What a Man Gotta Do" at the 2020 Grammy Awards. Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas jammed out in the audience as their husbands took the stage to perform at the Staples Center. The "J Sisters" also appeared in the song's adorable music video that saw each couple put a modern twist on classic teen movies!

Appearing: