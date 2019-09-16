Priyanka Chopra Slips Nick Jonas' Nickname Into Loving Birthday Tribute: 'Thank You For Being Mine'

Also available on the NBC app

Priyanka Chopra can't keep her love for Nick Jonas to herself! The proud wife penned the most romantic birthday note for her husband as he rang in 27, and got the tribute started early by jetting to a Jonas Brothers concert in St. Louis right on the heels of her glamourous appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival. Fans spotted Priyanka living her best life in the audience, where she sang along to the group's biggest hits and couldn't have looked more in love with the singer. The 37-year-old is likely grateful to have made it in time – she famously posted a now-iconic Photoshopped image of herself at the MTV VMAs after being the only J-Sister to miss the show!

