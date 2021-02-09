Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have slightly different memories when it comes to their engagement! After "The Voice" coach told Access Hollywood that his now-wife waited "45 seconds" to say yes, the "Unfinished" memoirist assured Zuri Hall she didn’t leave him hanging that long: "My life flashed in front of me. I wasn't expecting this at all. This was 2 months from our first date … He claims it was 45 seconds; I don't think it was that long," she shared. Priyanka also reflected on other stories from her past, including her younger brother's scheme that got her into the pageant world and the emotional moment she asked her mom to walk her down the aisle on her wedding day. Plus, she reflected on how she wished she'd have reacted in the moment after a director that suggested she change her body early in her career. "Unfinished" is available now.

