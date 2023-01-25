Main Content

Priyanka Chopra Reveals She Has Matching Tattoo w/ Nick Jonas & Calls Daughter Malti ‘The Best Gift’

CLIP01/25/23

Priyanka Chopra is getting personal! The 40-year-old went through her personal photo albums and shared a deeper look into her life while talking to British Vogue. One photo features her husband Nick Jonas driving a convertible with her sitting in the passenger seat along with their two dogs. While looking at the snap, Priyanka got candid about how thoughtful her husband is. The first-time mom also opened up about their one-year-old daughter Malti Marie calling her “the best gift we’ve eve received.”

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Priyanka Chopra, malti marie jonas, Nick Jonas, british vogue, marriage, parenthood, motherhood
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.