Priyanka Chopra is making the most of her isolation time with a little help from Nick Jonas! The actress reflected on quarantining with her husband, spilling personal details to Vogue on how she and the music superstar are inspiring each other to stay creative during the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to writing and developing new projects together, Priyanka shared that Nick is doing his part to help fulfill her goal of becoming more musical. "I've also started the piano," Priyanka said. "I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

