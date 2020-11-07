Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is spilling some style secrets from her past, including a major fashion mishap that almost was! "The Matrix 4" star talked to "People in 10" about how she expertly avoided a wardrobe malfunction at a very important event: the Miss World pageant that she won nearly 20 years ago. "The year 2000 and I won Miss World, my dress was taped on to me. By the time I won at the end I was sweating so much, 'cause it was so stressful that the entire tape came off," she revealed. “The whole time while I was doing my walk or whatever when I won, I kept my hands like this in a namaste, which people thought was a namaste but actually was holding my dress up. So uncomfortable!”

