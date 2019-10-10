Priyanka Chopra Reveals Her And Nick Jonas' Matching Red Carpet Looks Are Usually A Total Accident

Also available on the NBC app

Priyanka Chopra and her husband are always feeling the same vibe! While discussing her forthcoming foreign-language film "The Sky Is Pink" with Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez, the actress revealed that she and Nick Jonas rarely try to match their red carpet looks, but frequently coordinate by total coincidence. "It's either that we're on the same page, or we're feeling the same thing, that whenever we walk out of our rooms, we're like 'Oh!'" Priyanka explains. She also discusses her powerful new role as "The Sky Is Pink's" Aditi, a character she says reminded her greatly of her own mother, Madhu Chopra. "The Sky Is Pink" opens in theaters worldwide on Oct. 11.

Appearing: