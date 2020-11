Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have the look of love. The “Quantico” alum shared a sweet snap with her husband Nick Jonas and their two dogs in a convertible in Los Angeles. “Home is where the heart is,” she captioned the loving snap. The post comes a day after the Jonas Brothers singer shared a throwback photo of them together writing, “How lucky am I? #Flashback.”

Appearing: