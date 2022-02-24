Also available on the nbc app

Apology accepted? Priyanka Chopra is sharing her take on Rosie O'Donnell's public response to their "awkward" private encounter in which Rosie mistakenly thought the superstar was Deepak Chopra's daughter. Rosie also faced backlash after failing to mention Priyanka's name in her initial public apology, which prompted the actress and author to suggest taking the time to Google her first or reach out directly before speaking out on social media.

