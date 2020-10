Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is paying tribute to her hubby Nick Jonas in the sweetest way! The 38-year-old penned a sweet message to her husband on Instagram where she marked the two-year anniversary of the day Nick proposed. “To the greatest joy of my life,” Priyanka wrote alongside a photo of the happy couple smooching. “Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world!”

Appearing: