Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor passed away in a hospital in Mumbai on Thursday after battling leukemia for nearly two years. The beloved actor appeared in over 100 Bollywood films and was mourned by fans across the entertainment industry. The 67-year-old’s passing comes just days after fellow Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan similarly passed away due to complications from cancer. Priyanka shared a photo with the late actor along with some heartfelt sentiments remembering the actor.

