Happy Holi! Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are ready for spring. The couple celebrated the Hindu holiday with an epic backyard party on Friday, inviting over a few pals to mark this year's Festival of Colors. Pri, Nick and the gang clearly had a blast pelting each other with powdered color bombs – all in good fun of course! – and the lovebirds made sure to sneak in a cute kiss or two throughout the game.

NR S0 E0 2 min Celebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight