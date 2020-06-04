Also available on the NBC app

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are speaking out. The Jonas Brother singer took to Twitter to share his feelings about racial inequality saying that he and his wife have “heavy hearts” over systemic racism. The post comes days after the “Quantico” star also shared an impassioned message on Instagram, sharing a photo that says, “Please, I can’t breathe.” The post comes days after nationwide protests following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck while Floyd begged for his life. Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with second degree murder and second degree manslaughter. Three other former Minneapolis police officers have also been charged with aiding and abetting murder in relation to the death of George Floyd.

