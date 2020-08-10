Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have added another fur baby to the mix! The couple took to Instagram to share a sweet photo announcing the arrival of their third dog, a rescue pup named Panda. "Welcome the family Panda!" Nick gushed. "Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we're already in love." Priyanka added, "We adopted this little rescue (soon he won't be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can't be sure, but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

