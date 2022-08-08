Malti Mari Chopra Jonas is getting in some summertime fun with her famous parents! On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, shared an adorable polaroid picture on her Instagram Story of her and Nick Jonas, 29, with their daughter in the shallow end of a pool. In the snap, the Jonas Brothers singer and the "Quantico" alum are sporting glasses and their bathing suits as they hold their little girl while she stands in the water. Malti's face is covered with a white heart. Since her arrival in January, her parents have kept her face off social media.

