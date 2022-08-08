Main Content

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas & Daughter Malti Marie Have Fun During Summer Pool Day

CLIP08/08/22

Malti Mari Chopra Jonas is getting in some summertime fun with her famous parents! On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, 40, shared an adorable polaroid picture on her Instagram Story of her and Nick Jonas, 29, with their daughter in the shallow end of a pool. In the snap, the Jonas Brothers singer and the "Quantico" alum are sporting glasses and their bathing suits as they hold their little girl while she stands in the water. Malti's face is covered with a white heart. Since her arrival in January, her parents have kept her face off social media.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Priyanka Chopra, Nick, malti marie, jonas brother, Children
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.