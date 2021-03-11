Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are going to be announcing the 2021 Oscar nominations and the “Quantico” star shared the news with a super cute video with her husband on social media. “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” the caption reads.

