Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Create Cute Video To Reveal That They’re Announcing The 2021 Oscar Nominations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are going to be announcing the 2021 Oscar nominations and the “Quantico” star shared the news with a super cute video with her husband on social media. “Hey @theacademy, any chance I can announce the Oscar nominations solo? Just kidding, love you @nickjonas! We are so excited to be announcing the #OscarNoms on Monday, March 15th at 5:19AM PDT! Watch it live on youtube.com/Oscars,” the caption reads.

