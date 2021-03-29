Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Holi together this year in London. The couple rang in the Hindu festival, which celebrates the arrival of Spring, with Nick’s parents Denise and Kevin. “Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone,” Priyanka wrote. The actress is currently in the U.K. while she films “Citadel.”

Appearing: