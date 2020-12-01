Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their 2-year wedding anniversary. The “Quantico” star shared a snap with her man on Instagram and wrote, “Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life. Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas.” The Jonas Brothers singer also posted a loving tribute on his Instagram sharing snaps from their big day saying, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you.”

