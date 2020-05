Also available on the NBC app

Two years has gone by fast for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! On May 25, the lovebirds marked the two-year anniversary of their first date, which went down at a Los Angeles Dodgers game in 2018. "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together," Priyanka wrote alongside a flirty selfie from the ballpark. "Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness."

