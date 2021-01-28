Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is spilling her biggest and riskiest fashion secrets! The "White Tiger" star revealed how she narrowly avoided a major wardrobe malfunction on the red carpet at Cannes as she reminisced about her appearance at the film festival in 2019. "I may look chill on the outside here, but little did everyone know I had just been freaking out on the inside," she posted on Instagram. "The delicate zipper to this vintage Roberto Cavalli dress broke as they were zipping it up minutes before I had to leave for the red carpet. The solution? My amazing team had to sew me into the dress on the way in the 5-minute car ride!"

