Priyanka Chopra Jonas is speaking out about the coronavirus crisis in her home country of India. The “Quantico” alum took to her Instagram story to encourage fans to donate to the country, which is currently facing a record number of Covid-19 cases. “I have set up a fundraiser with GiveIndia, the largest organization on the ground in India providing Covid relief. Whatever you can spare, truly makes a difference,” she wrote in part.

