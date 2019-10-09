Priyanka Chopra Made Nick Jonas Binge-Watch 'The Voice' With Her Ahead Of His Coach Gig (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Nick Jonas is the newest coach of "The Voice," and he has his own coach getting him ready at home! "The Sky Is Pink" star Priyanka Chopra revealed to Access Hollywood's Lilliana Vazquez that she's "a huge fan" of the singing competition and got her man up to speed on the show by making him binge-watch old episodes with her. Does she think Nick has the competitive spirit it takes to win? Plus, Priyanka discusses the possibility of starting a family with Nick, telling Access that she's "been ready since [she] was 12" to have kids and that "it'll happen when we're destined for it." "The Sky Is Pink" hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 11.

Appearing: