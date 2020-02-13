Also available on the NBC app

Priyanka Chopra, is that you? The "Isn't It Romantic" actress is gorgeous at any age, but we hardly recognized her in her latest throwback from her pageant days! Back in 2000, a teenage Priyanka competed against young women from all over the globe for the title of Miss World – and she won! "#TBT Miss World at 18 years old... feels like just yesterday I was living this dream,” she captioned a double-take-worthy snap from her reign. “Now, almost 20 years later, my enthusiasm for changing the status quo remains strong and is at the core of everything I do & I truly believe girls have the power to bring about change if they get the opportunities they deserve. #strivehigher #dreambig."

Appearing: