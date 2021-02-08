Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra is looking back at a shocking moment that happened early in her career. In her new book "Unfinished" the actress gets candid about the time a film director told her to undergo plastic surgery after winning Miss World in 2000. "After a few minutes of small talk, the director/producer told me to stand up and twirl for him. I did. He stared at me long and hard, assessing me, and then suggested that I get a boob job, fix my jaw, and add a little more cushioning to my butt," she wrote, according to Metro.

