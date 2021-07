Also available on the nbc app

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has major love for her mother-in-law. The “Quantico” alum took to Instagram to pen a sweet message to her husband Nick Jonas’ mother Denise Jonas on her 55th birthday. “Happy birthday @mamadjonas! So blessed to have you in my life wishing you so much love and happiness today. Love and miss you! P.S. we need more pictures together!” the caption reads.

