Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just keep heating up award season! The couple packed on the PDA at the 2021 BAFTAs on Sunday, posing for photos outside the virtual ceremony at Royal Albert Hall in London, where Nick let his ladylove take the spotlight. But, the duo also proved once again that they never fail to make a camera-ready pair when Nick planted a kiss on Priyanka’s cheek – which seemed to catch her by quite the pleasant surprise!

